Scottish BBA opens doors to AGM and Learning Festival

You can find out just how Scottish banding is being run — and then make sure your band gets the added benefits of some expert advice — from virtual performance skills to supporting mental health and more...

SBBA
  The AGM will be followed by five fantastic sessions open to all.

Monday, 25 January 2021

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association will be holding its joint Annual General Meeting & Learning Festival on Sunday 31st January.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and regulations the event will be held via the Zoom online platform, and will start at 10.00am (with entry from 9.45am) with the important AGM.

This meeting will be limited to four delegates per band, with two having voting rights.

Entry to the AGM is via Eventbrite by registering at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/131513896605

Learning Festival

Following the completion of the AGM, the Learning Festival will comprise five consecutive workshops for which booking is required (via Eventbrite).

Session 1:


11.00am-12noon
Whitburn Band percussionist Ryan Bradley presents 'Virtual Band Performance' for the absolute beginner

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/136407603815

Session 2:


12noon-1.00pm
Ryan Bradley presents Virtual Band Performance for the more advanced

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/136409260771

Session 3:


1.00pm-2.00pm
Black Dyke Band solo trombone Brett Baker encourages 'Motivational Practices and Routines During Lockdown'.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/136411509497

Session 4:


2.15pm-3.15pm
Damian Martin and Tabby Kerwin talk about 'Developing and Supporting Positive Health and Wellbeing in Scottish Brass Bands'

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/136740577749

Session 5:


3.30pm-4.30pm
'Celtic Connections'

SBBA President Carrie Boax is joined by her counterparts Graeme Howe (Wales) and Allan Davidson (Northern Ireland) to share their experiences within their associations during the lockdown.

This event is open to bandspeople from all three associations

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/136741444341

        

