Menai Bridge enjoys Queensbury connection

Members of Band Pres Porthaethwy/Menai Bridge recently enjoyed a Zoom meeting with Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs.

Informal chat

In the two-hour informal chat Prof Childs and his wife, Alison, provided insights into how Black Dyke has approached the challenges posed by the restrictions of Covid-19, and how it has overcome them with a mix of enthusiasm and expertise.

He also answered questions about his banding career and told many interesting tales of his experiences along the way — from his earliest days with Tredegar Junior Band to his 20 year tenure at Black Dyke.

Wonderful

Band Chairman Brian Mottershead told 4BR: "We were all very grateful to Nick and Alison for being so generous with their time to talk to us, and particularly the friendly way in which he conducted the meeting.

It was two hours of wonderful information and inspiration and we hope to invite both back to visit us at our bandroom when we finally return to rehearsals."