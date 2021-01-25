Adjudicators lead tributes to James Scott

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators have led the tributes to James Scott following his death at the age of 95.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators have led the tributes from around the banding world to James Scott, a former member of their organisation as well as a player, conductor, educator and advisor held in their highest esteem by its members.

Tributes

The tribute was led on AoBBA's behalf by David Read MBE who for many years played as well as adjudicated with James Scott.

He stated: "We wish to join the banding world in expressing our sympathy on the death of our esteemed Honorary Member, James Scott. James (Jim) was well known both as an excellent cornet player and conductor, and of course, an expert adjudicator.

We would like to acknowledge the excellent and loyal service Jim gave to brass bands and especially the adjudicating profession.

It was with great sadness that we heard that James had passed away at the age of 95. Known to most of us as 'Jim' he was an icon in the banding world.

He had been a first-class cornet player and a brilliant soloist with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and later with Munn & Felton's before turning to conducting, enjoying great success first with the newly formed Cammell Laird Band and later with Brighouse & Rastrick with whom he won the Championship of Great Britain and many others."

Huge respect

News of his death was greeted with great sadness, although it was accompanied by an overwhelming wave of tributes that signified the huge respect in which he was held.

The Brighouse & Rastrick Band which James Scott led to National, European and Granada Band of the Year victories said they learned of his death "with great sadness", as Foden's who he conducted from 1975-1979, later becoming a Life Patron.

The GUS Band, who James played for as principal cornet were also joined by representatives and players from bands that he was associated with over his long and distinguished career — from Tredegar to Clackmannan, Northop Silver to Yorkshire Imperial and many more.

A spokesperson for the British Open Championship said that; "James Scott was a pillar of integrity and professionalism whose sage advice and expertise helped steer the contest with insight and vision."

Courtesy and integrity

Former colleagues such as Tom Paulin, who played as principal cornet under him at Grimethorpe to Phillip McCann and countless players from his education teaching in Wirral to his freelance conducting of bands paid tribute to his professionalism, courtesy, knowledge, integrity and musical expertise.

As Phillip McCann stated on his Facebook page: "Mr James Scott — a true gentleman and an amazing part of our brass band history".