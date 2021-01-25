35 year partnership ends at De Bazuin Oenkerk

The remarkable 35 year musical partnership between Klaas van der Woude and Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk is to come to an end in 2021.

One of the longest and most successful conducting tenures in Dutch banding has ended with the news that tenures Klaas van der Woude has announced his departure from Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk after 25 years at the helm.

The MD informed the band of his decision that 2021 will be his final season with the Championship Section band.

National titles

Taking on the role in 1986, Klaas van der Woude led the band to six National titles — 1995/96/98/2000/2001 and 2014 as well as becoming runner-up at the European Championships in 1999.

They have maintained a remarkable record of domestic consistency under his baton — claiming the Euro Brass title twice as well as wining the Swiss Open and Survento Brass Contest.

He was also the inspiration behind the band's successful annual Valentine's Day concert, which has become the highest-attended brass band concert in the Netherlands and was awarded the prestigious Buma Brass Award in 2008 in recognition of his work.



A senior lecturer conducting at the conservatory in Groningen he has also become a much respected adjudicator and arranger.

Grateful

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "De Bazuin Oenkerk is grateful to Klaas for everything he has done for us over the past 35 years.

His expertise, passion, energy and creativity have been the foundation for everything the band has achieved and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude."

Because of the Coronavirus, De Bazuin Oenkerk has not been able to perform since last October, so hope to be able to mark the occasion in future in a fitting musical manner together once more."