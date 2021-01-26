Bousfield launches international solo competition

One of the world's greatest trombone players has launched a new international solo competition aimed at performers under the age of 25.

Getzen has announced that it is to collaborate with the internationally acclaimed trombonist Ian Bousfield to launch the first International Tenor Trombone Solo Competition in his name.

Global attraction

Regarded as arguably the finest orchestral trombone player of his generation, the competition is sure to attract performers from all over the musical globe.

It will be open for performers under the age of 25 who are not engaged by a professional full-time orchestra at the time of the competition. Freelance musicians under the age of 25 are welcome to enter.

Aimed at emulating the model of the top-level orchestral player who is also heavily involved in solo playing, candidates will be asked to show their skill in both orchestral and solo environments.

A world class panel of judges will make the final decisions with prizes including a Getzen instrument as well as the opportunity to enjoy online lessons with Ian.

Ian has been talking about the competition in his latest 'Ian Bousfield Experience' podcast which now attracts a worldwide audience.

Go to: https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-ian-bousfield-experience

To find out more about the competition and how to enter go to: https://getzen.com/gazette/2020/12/22/getzen-announces-first-annual-ian-bousfield-internation-tenor-trombone-solo-competition/?fbclid=IwAR1lPpiWi92IFYXxatWbzdAnr-GeTPH8UUHFtGhDIuJ_9zPEZEHp_bbDnuw