Digital delights for Krohnengen winners

There was an annual awards night with a difference for members of Krohnengen Band to enjoy this year...

The Krohnengen Band has recently presented its annual awards — in a special digit presentation evening enjoyed by members from the comfort of their homes.

The 'Musician of the Year' award was presented to Karsten Olav Aarestrup, whilst the 'Section of the Year' was won by the solo cornets.

Digital party

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We were determined to have a digital party — and we did just that.

Karsten Olav Aarestrup has been a valued board member and has contributed greatly to our growing development both musically and as an organisation. He is a real role model for everyone.

The front row cornets have also been a huge source of pride, especially due to their youth. Their enthusiasm and commitment has been brilliant and they have made incredible progress in the past year and more."