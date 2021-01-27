Willebroek looks to invest in future generations

The Belgian champion will be holding a special course in August aimed at developing future talent.

Belgian champion, Brass Band Willebroek continues to inspire the next generation of young performers through their ongoing investment in their Willebroek Academy Band and Willebroek Academy Junior Band.

Course

Plans are now underway to hold a special week (Covid-19 restrictions as appropriate) of learning from the 8th to 13th August later this year so that the next generation of players can gain invaluable tutoring experience.

Rehearsals will be alternated with individual lessons with star players from the three time European champion with the younger, less experienced members joining forces under the Junior Band led by conductor Toon Rutten. Meanwhile, the Academy Band will work under Frans Violet.



The Academy players will have the chance to team up for tutoring from the likes of Jeroen Corneillie & Lode Violet (cornet); Tim De Maeseneer (horn); Kevin Van Giel (baritone & euphonium); Wim Lauryssen (trombone); Toon Rutten and Kelly Helsen (percussion)

Jonas Violet, Anne-Sophie Leveugle and Nikki De Raes will assist Toon in the Willebroek Academy Juniors.

More information

The course is open to all ages and abilities.

For more information, go to: https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/bbwa

Future plans

Speaking about the brass banding outlook for Willebroek, principal cornet player Lode Violet told 4BR: "Unfortunately, due to the last lockdown in Belgium it was not possible to run our proposed solo competition, but we are now looking at dates later in 2021.

We will always out the safety of those wishing to take part and the forefront of what we do, so that is why we have to plan this event so far in advance.

We are delighted our sponsors have agreed to support that project with the hope it can be held in November."