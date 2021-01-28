                 

2021 National Championships of Ireland cancelled

Ongoing concerns over Covid-19 sees the cancellation of its 2021 event due to take place in April.

Thursday, 28 January 2021

        

The National Band Championships of Ireland is the latest high profile competition to announce that it has cancelled its 2021 event.

Great regret

Kevin Teers, IABCB Competition Secretary told 4BR: "It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of the Championships due to be held in April.

This will probably come as little surprise given the current restrictions in place and the inability of bands to rehearse and perform together.

We look forward to hopefully being able to run the 2022 event and welcoming bands back again."

This will probably come as little surprise given the current restrictions in place and the inability of bands to rehearse and perform together

Solo competition

Kevin revealed that organiser will soon announce details of their 2021 online solo competition, and following the huge success of last year's event they hope it will be bigger and better.

Details will be announced in due course.

        

