Virtual Awards mark a year of different success for Black Dyke

Black Dyke's annual presentation night was an online affair this year — but it did still mark significant achievements for the Queensbury Band and for a number of its players.

The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic meant that 2020 couldn't become the contesting year that all Pondashers were hoping for after the band reclaimed the Yorkshire Regional title in Huddersfield in March.

Pride

However, Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs spoke of his pride at the way they had responded to the challenges it posed, and especially how players have shown huge commitment to new projects and initiatives undertaken since last taking to the contest stage.

Chief amongst them was the remarkable boost to the band's profile following the successful launch of their CD of the music of composer John Rutter, which topped classical music charts and gained worldwide airplay coverage.

Effective

In addition, the success of their recent Virtual Brass Day and the commitment to aiding young players through the Yorkshire Youth Band had in his mind shown just how effective the band's commitment to new ventures has been.

"Nobody would have dreamt that the last time the band took to the contest stage would have been in Huddersfield last March," he said, "but despite the huge challenges we have faced, I'm proud to be able to say that Black Dyke has been at the forefront of reaching out and developing new initiatives."

He added: "My thanks go to our corporate and personal supporters, but especially the players themselves who all showed remarkable commitment both to the band and to other musical organisations since the banding lockdown began.

We will be back and I believe Black Dyke will continue to lead the way in reaching out across the musical world."

Awards

The evening also saw the presentations of the much sought after annual awards — although the actual trophies will have to wait a little longer to be presented to their new winners.

The 2020 'Bandsman of the Year' accolade went to trombone player Garry Reed, a stalwart performer over the last 15 years who has notched up well over a quarter of a million miles in attending rehearsals each week.

In presenting the award, Prof Childs said: "Garry is the epitome of what a bandsman or woman should be; a top class player and a top class person with a commitment and dedication to their band that brokers no argument.

That has been shown at every rehearsal over the last 15 years — as well as with his cars which must be driven on auto-pilot to band. He is the most worthy of recipients of the award."

Pondasher

The 2020 'Pondasher of the Year' award was presented to Alison Childs, who has been an indefatigable administrative figure as well as player in what has been the most demanding of years.



On presenting the award, Ian Thompson, Black Dyke's long standing Trustee commented; "The award recognises meritorious service award to a player who has made significant contribution to the band — and we can't think of anyone who has shown that more in the past year than Alison.

She has worked tirelessly — editing the in-house magazine to being the administrator of the Yorkshire Youth Band and the driving force behind the organisational success of our recent Virtual Brass Day.

Black Dyke owes Alison a huge debt of gratitude in presenting this award to her."

Bursary awards

The final award of the evening was presented by the Director of Music to two rising stars of the band.

The Chandos Bursary Award is presented to young players to help with their continuing professional development with Black Dyke and with their chosen career paths.

And in presenting the awards to bass trombone, Adam Reed and tenor horn, Amy Patterson, Prof Child said: "We are indebted to the generous ongoing support we receive from Trustee and Pondashers, Paul and Sally Billing, and I am delighted that the bursary awards will go to two exceptional young musical talents in Adam and Amy."