He's in the Army now...

The successful musical partnership between Hebden Bridge and David Hamilton comes to end as MD accepts the call up for a new musical career.

Hebden Bridge Band has announced the departure of MD David Hamilton who is taking up a position in the British Army.

David had previously contemplated a career within military music, but with events progressing over the past year he has taken the opportunity with immediate effect.

Proud

Band spokesperson Steve Gardner told 4BR: "We are proud of what has been achieved in the time since David first came to the band, and he has certainly left us in a stronger position."

Unfortunately, Steve revealed that David's last outing with the band was at the Yorkshire Regional Championships, where they produced an outstanding performance off the number 1 draw to qualify for the Second Section National Finals.

"We would have loved to have been able to build on that with him at Cheltenham, but it wasn't to be"he added.

"The band would like to thank David and we wish him every success as he progresses through his 2-year British Army Bandmaster Course at the Royal Military School of Music."

Opportunity

In response to making his decision, David told 4BR: "I've been fortunate enough to have been offered a job that is what we might call a twice-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is the chance to take an opportunity I missed out on previously.

The offer was made again to me recently and I've spent the past few months studying and training to pass the various military and fitness tests involved in taking up a job in the British Army.

It's a new chapter in my life but I wish Hebden Bridge all the very best and thank them for their kindness, dedication and spirit."