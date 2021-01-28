Maurice Murphy tribute on Besson Fridays at Home

A very special episode this week with a tribute to the great former London Symphony Orchestra and Black Dyke Band player — complete with some fantastic special guests.

The 'Besson Fridays at Home' team have announced that for their first broadcast of 2021 they have lined up a very special feature.

The studio guest of Steve, Philip and Roger is Richard Evans who be joined by five other international contributors paying tribute to the late great Maurice Murphy MBE, who died in 2010.

The iconic London Symphony Orchestra principal trumpet developed his incredible talent in the brass band movement — most memorably as principal cornet of Black Dyke Mills Band from 1957 to 1962.

Special guests

Making this a programme not to be missed, there are special video contributions from the legendary composer Hollywood composer John Williams, who tells of the affection and respect he had for him — especially as Maurice's first day in the job was recording the theme tune to a certain film called 'Star Wars'!

John Williams once said that he was "a heraldic spirit", whose playing articulated "the ideal voice of a hero". All future scores had Murphy's trumpet sound in mind.

Murphy himself was self effacing: "I'm just another trumpet player who's been very lucky."

Tributes

There are also contributions from Thomas Gansch from Mnozil Brass who recalls his extraordinary generosity, and Jens Lindemann. He recalls how he could stop any chatter in an American bar when he would simply introduce Maurice as the man who played the 'Star Wars' theme.

In addition there are tributes from two world class performers who played with him — Ian Bousfield who for many years was in the incredible brass section of the London Symphony Orchestra, and Philip Cobb, who eventually took over his mantle.

Privilege

Steven Mead told 4BR: "There is also a chance to hear a wonderful interview with the late Rod Franks, another Black Dyke player who graduated to the LSO, and who organised his final retirement party.

We are privileged to hear some cherished stories from that party as well as from the greatly missed virtuoso himself."

