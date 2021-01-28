                 

*
banner

News

New study recommends safe seating approach

A new study from Germany recommends a 50% pattern approach to auditorium seating arrangements.

Chessboard
  Could the checkerboard approach be the way forward for audiences

Thursday, 28 January 2021

        

A study conducted at the Konzerthaus concert hall in Dortmund in Germany, investigating the spatial dispersion of aerosols and CO2, has concluded that it is theoretical that full audience capacity could be undertaken in future.

It was conducted by the Fraunhofer Heinrich Institute Goslar and the measurement specialists ParteQ.

Theoretical

However, even though the study stated that, "full occupancy of the concert hall would theoretically be conceivable" by fully utilising existing central ventilation systems and the wearing of face masks to reduce aerosol and CO2 pollution, it still recommended that a checkerboard auditorium layout, which would reduce capacities to around 50%, would be more appropriate.

In its conclusion the study stated that "â€¦a reopening with at least 50% capacity in a checkerboard arrangement, with one seat free between each seated group, can be recommended on the basis of the study results, especially since the safety distances in the foyer areas and on routes in and out of the auditorium can be ensured."

Challenges

It was clear though that a number of challenges still remained — not least financial ones.

Following the findings published on the Pollstar website, a number of venue operators and concert promoters confirmed that 50% capacity would not be economically viable. The auditorium of Konzerthaus Dortmund, opened in autumn 2002, has 1,550 seats.

The study took place in early and late November and also found that with a mask, and with a sufficient supply of fresh air via the existing ventilation and air conditioning system, there was practically no influence of test aerosols on any of the neighbouring places from an emitting test person during the tests.

The large room volume ensured a strong dilution of contaminated aerosols, and due to the supply and extraction air operation of the ventilation system without recirculation function, aerosols are effectively removed in all areas and cannot accumulate.

...a reopening with at least 50% capacity in a checkerboard arrangement, with one seat free between each seated group, can be recommended on the basis of the study resultsstudy findings

Checkerboard

However, without a mask, they stated that the seat directly in front should be kept free alongside the remaining neighbouring seats — a checkerboard arrangement.

It was made clear though that the wearing of masks should always be necessary in corridors, in break areas, and in the foyers, due to the different ventilation systems that are usually employed and where close contact could not be regulated.

Recommended

They recommended that during breaks all doors to the auditorium should remain open to allow for additional crossflow ventilation, although the greater number of people in an auditorium did not disturb the upwards air flow, but rather promotes it through additional thermal effects.

Their findings suggested that a concert hall cannot trigger a "superspreading" event with the existing ventilation in place and with a complete air exchange with fresh, outside air every 20 minutes.

Copyright:icestylecg

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Chessboard

New study recommends safe seating approach

January 28 • A new study from Germany recommends a 50% pattern approach to auditorium seating arrangements.

mUPRHY

Maurice Murphy tribute on Besson Fridays at Home

January 28 • A very special episode this week with a tribute to the great former London Symphony Orchestra and Black Dyke Band player — complete with some fantastic special guests.

bANDSsAFE

BBE BandSafe programme dates

January 28 • A new series of the valuable Brass Band Englands BandSafe programme has been announced — with a free introduction in February.

Besson

Final chance to grab a Prestige offer from Band Supplies

January 28 • If you are looking to purchase a new Prestige or Sovereign cornet — then there is still time to get a £1,000 minimum part exchange deal from Band Supplies to give your playing an extra boost this January.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top