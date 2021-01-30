Fully Scored draw

                 

A new podcast with a Salvation Army flavour has been making its mark over the airwaves.

One of the positive musical outcomes to emerge from the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has been the production of different podcasts to cater for eclectic brass band tastes.

Over the last year Matthew Frost has been working alongside the Salvation Army's Music Editorial department to produce a brass band called 'Fully Scored'.

It has already gained an international audience with a listener friendly approach that sees Matthew interview a notable composer, performer or conductor about their life, achievements and have some general chat about brass band music, as well as an analysis of an iconic piece of Salvation Army band repertoire.

In with the mix of insight and opinion, viewpoints and stories there is also a light-hearted quiz called 'Bandmastermind', where the guest's brass band knowledge is out to the test.

Wider interest



Matthew told 4BR: "We're aware that the predominant audience will be Salvationists, however I believe that there might be quite an interest in the wider brass banding world to hear some of our guests.

So far we've been joined by the likes of Phillip Cobb, Phillip Smith, Kevin Norbury, Stephen Cobb, Howard Evans and in our most recent episode, Paul Hindmarsh.

I hope these guests would be of interest to all brass band fans, so it would be great if they could tune in."

Platforms to enjoy

The podcasts are available on pretty much all podcast providers including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and acast.

To enjoy the podcasts go to: https://shows.acast.com/5e78987fad090baf1aab63c0

        

