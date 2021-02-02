                 

UniBrass AGM goes online with warm welcome

There is an opportunity to find out more about the work and ambitions of the UniBrass charity organisation as they offer an invitation to their online Annual General Meeting.

UniBrass
  The UniBrass charity helps organise the popular UniBrass Championships

Tuesday, 02 February 2021

        

The UniBrass Foundation will be offering a warm welcome to guests who wish to attend their online Annual General Meeting this year.

Doors open

The virtual doors will be opening at 10.30am on Saturday 21st February for the charity's AGM where presentations will be given on the work undertaken in the past year, along with a financial report.

It will end with the opportunity to ask questions to the current board of trustees.

Although usually held the day following the annual UniBrass Championships, the current restrictions have given the opportunity to hold the AGM online and extend an open invitation to members of the brass band community and to those who have an interest in the work of the organisation.

Find out more

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Despite a particularly challenging year, the charity is about to recruit new trustees, and actively encourages people with a keen interest to attend the AGM.

This will also give you a chance to discover the new and exciting projects the charity and contest organising committee have been able to embark on during the pandemic."

Anyone interested in attending is asked to register at www.unibrass.co.uk/agm and a zoom link will be sent out nearer the time.

Further information

For further information, or for any other queries, the trustees can be contacted on foundation@unibrass.co.uk

        

