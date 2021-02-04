                 

Further progress for Brass Bands Wales with website launch

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales has launched its new website with free membership initiative for bands and individuals.

  The new website and free membership aims to boost a solid foundation of progress.

Thursday, 04 February 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the new representative body that aims to support the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector, has undertaken its next step with the launch of its website.

It follows extensive consultation and planning over the past five months by an elected steering group of individuals aimed at giving Wales a proactive catalyst for the long-term development of banding at all levels.

The organisation recently joined forces on a virtual webinar, entitled, 'Celtic Connections' which brought together representatives from the national brass band bodies in Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland to discuss the challenges faced and overcome with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wales will now join the other nations of the UK in a virtual meeting with Caroline Dinenage MP, the UK Government Minister of State for Digital & Culture to discuss European travel arrangements for brass bands, following a question raised by in Parliament by Welsh MP, Alex Davies-Jones.

Free membership

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales has also announced that for the first year membership for both bands and individuals will be free.

It will enable access to a whole host of benefits, including discounts from music publishers, membership of partner organisations, advice and guidance on funding and governance, along with access to 'The Hub' area of the website and the knowledge that members are supporting one voice for Wales.

Positive responses

That has already gained a positive response from two of the nation's leading bands, with both Cory and Tredegar confirming that they will become members.

In addition the welcome address on the website is given by the internationally renowned composer, Sir Karl Jenkins CBE.

They told 4BR: "It's vitally important for the whole of Welsh banding that this body is a success and we offer our full support and assistance in ensuring it is able to do that.

We would urge other bands and individuals to join — it can only be of benefit to every band in Wales."

Social media

The new website will act as a 'one-stop shop', with a number of features as well as providing updates on news from around Wales and the rest of the banding world.

In addition, four media platforms outlets will be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, where new content will be posted regularly.

Solid and lasting

Chairman, Andrew Jones, commented: "The progress that has bene made by Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales in such a short time has been solid and lasting.

My thanks go to the commitment and hard work of a small team of volunteers who are determined to ensure Wales remains at the forefront of the banding world, but does so based on substantial foundations.

There is still a great deal of work to do but I'm delighted by the immediate responses from bands and individuals who share our vision."

He added: "A special thanks goes to all those who have contributed to this project, and in particular to logo and branding designer Richard Dwyer of Lovely Stuff Studio and Jacob Hamblett of 21st Webb Ltd.

Thanks to them we have a fully bilingual website that will be an excellent point of reference for the whole brass band community in Wales and beyond as we now look forward to receiving our first membership applications.

Sign up

For further information and to sign up for band membership or associate membership visit:

www.brassbands.wales (English)
or www.bandiaupres.cymru (Welsh)

        

