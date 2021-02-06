Matryoshka release for Tredegar star

Two new commissions dominate the debut CD release of Tredegar tenor horn star Ross Dunne.

Tredegar Band's solo horn player Ross Dunne has released his debut solo CD album.

'Matryoshka' features two brand new commissions for the instrument: 'Forgetting How to be Human' by European Composer Competition winner Daniel Hall, and the title track — 'Concerto for Tenor Horn and Brass Band' by the 2020 Ivors Award nominated Jasper Dommett.

Also curated are classic concert features such as 'Autumn Leaves', 'Evergreen', 'The Lark in the Clear Air' and the famous 'Allegro' from the Mozart 'Bassoon Concerto' finale from the Haydn 'Cello Concerto'.

Thrill

His mentor has been the renowned soloist Owen Farr, who told 4BR: "It's been an absolute thrill to witness Ross's musical skills develop.

As his teacher, it's been my pleasure to guide him from the tender age of twelve, up to occupying the solo horn chair with Welsh champion, Tredegar.

'Matryoshka' is a fine example to any ambitious student of how patience, perseverance and hard work can bring incredible results."

Delight

Although the release of the CD was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Award Finalist is delighted that it has been worthwhile.

"The recording came at such an exciting time for myself and for the band with so much to look forward to, so there has been a little bit of frustration.

However, my thanks go to the great team at World of Sound, Ian and the band and especially Dan and Jasper for working with me on two new commissions. I'm delighted at the outcome and hope listeners are too."

Significant talent

Tredegar's MD, Ian Porthouse is also thrilled by the result and believes the release marks the arrival of a significant solo talent in the brass banding world.

"It was a real pleasure to work alongside Ross in producing this recording with Tredegar. His desire to produce a release that is both challenging and easy listening showed a rare ambition — and one I believe has been fulfilled superbly. The new commissions are vital additions to the tenor horn repertoire.

Ross is a remarkable talent — his musicianship built on immense dedication and commitment to his craft and a personality that inspires his colleagues."

Pre-order

If anyone wants to pre-order a copy, contact

(94) Matryoshka Trailer — YouTube

CDs available: rossdunne98@gmail.com and www.worldofbrass.com

Downloads available from worldofbrass.com iTunes, and Amazon.

Streaming available from wobplay.com