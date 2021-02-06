                 

*
banner

News

Matryoshka release for Tredegar star

Two new commissions dominate the debut CD release of Tredegar tenor horn star Ross Dunne.

Dunne
  Ross Dunne has launched his debut CD

Saturday, 06 February 2021

        

Tredegar Band's solo horn player Ross Dunne has released his debut solo CD album.

'Matryoshka' features two brand new commissions for the instrument: 'Forgetting How to be Human' by European Composer Competition winner Daniel Hall, and the title track — 'Concerto for Tenor Horn and Brass Band' by the 2020 Ivors Award nominated Jasper Dommett.

Also curated are classic concert features such as 'Autumn Leaves', 'Evergreen', 'The Lark in the Clear Air' and the famous 'Allegro' from the Mozart 'Bassoon Concerto' finale from the Haydn 'Cello Concerto'.

Thrill

His mentor has been the renowned soloist Owen Farr, who told 4BR: "It's been an absolute thrill to witness Ross's musical skills develop.

As his teacher, it's been my pleasure to guide him from the tender age of twelve, up to occupying the solo horn chair with Welsh champion, Tredegar.

'Matryoshka' is a fine example to any ambitious student of how patience, perseverance and hard work can bring incredible results."

Delight

Although the release of the CD was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Award Finalist is delighted that it has been worthwhile.

"The recording came at such an exciting time for myself and for the band with so much to look forward to, so there has been a little bit of frustration.

However, my thanks go to the great team at World of Sound, Ian and the band and especially Dan and Jasper for working with me on two new commissions. I'm delighted at the outcome and hope listeners are too."

Significant talent

Tredegar's MD, Ian Porthouse is also thrilled by the result and believes the release marks the arrival of a significant solo talent in the brass banding world.

"It was a real pleasure to work alongside Ross in producing this recording with Tredegar. His desire to produce a release that is both challenging and easy listening showed a rare ambition — and one I believe has been fulfilled superbly. The new commissions are vital additions to the tenor horn repertoire.

Ross is a remarkable talent — his musicianship built on immense dedication and commitment to his craft and a personality that inspires his colleagues."

Ross is a remarkable talent — his musicianship built on immense dedication and commitment to his craft and a personality that inspires his colleaguesIan Porthouse

Pre-order

If anyone wants to pre-order a copy, contact
(94) Matryoshka Trailer — YouTube
CDs available: rossdunne98@gmail.com and www.worldofbrass.com

Downloads available from worldofbrass.com iTunes, and Amazon.

Streaming available from wobplay.com

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dunne

Matryoshka release for Tredegar star

February 6 • Two new commissions dominate the debut CD release of Tredegar tenor horn star Ross Dunne.

nybbgb

Guest inspiration for National Youth Courses

February 5 • The players on this year's National Youth and National Children's Bands will be inspired by world class conductors and performers.

trumpet

The warm glow of brass...

February 5 • Images of trumpet player Lawrence Killian appeared in the national newspapers today thanks to photographer Lorne Campbell.

SBBA

Adult edition added to Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival

February 5 • An Open Solo Event has been added to the SBBA Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top