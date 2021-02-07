                 

*
banner

News

You are never too old to start a new musical challenge...

The great Frank Mathison is itching to get back to band after a spell in hospital — with a new musical career opening up for him aged 92, on cornet.

Frank
  Frank Mathison photographed in 2019 by Lorne Campbell

Sunday, 07 February 2021

        

It's always good to report some uplifting brass banding news at the moment — and none comes better than hearing that 92 year old Frank Mathison of the Friendly Band in Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire, has been making an excellent recovery from a bad fall that he had just before Christmas that necessitated a prolonged stay in hospital.

LSO

For over 30 years Frank was the wonderful bass trombone player of the London Symphony Orchestra, but since his retirement has been enjoying his return to the brass band world — although for the past few years he has been playing baritone.

However, the fall has meant that even his regular practice regime on the instrument had to be put on hold, but never a musician to be deterred, since returning home he has undertaken to start a chapter of his playing career on cornet.

First back

A band spokesperson told photographer Lorne Campbell, who took some wonderful images of Frank a couple of years ago, that he was determined to be first in through the door to bag his seat at the very first post-Covid-19 rehearsal.

        

TAGS: Friendly Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Frank

You are never too old to start a new musical challenge...

February 7 • The great Frank Mathison is itching to get back to band after a spell in hospital — with a new musical career opening up for him aged 92, on cornet.

PRS

Bands urged to understand new licence regs

February 7 • If you are looking at broadcasting music in the future then you need to understand if new PRS licences apply.

Frederick

Free and Felicitous from Yamaha and Schjelderup

February 7 • A great new concert opener has been available for free for bands to download written by Norwegian composer Fredrick Schjelderup.

Bugle

Bugle call put on hold until 2022

February 7 • The famous West of England Bandsman's Festival in Bugle has been cancelled — but will return with a flourish in 2022.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top