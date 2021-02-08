                 

Encouraging boost for new Welsh banding body

Over 40 bands have already signed up to become members of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales.

  Over 40 bands have already signed up for the new body

Monday, 08 February 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the new representative body that aims to support the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector, has enjoyed a highly successful membership boost following the launch of its new website.

Elite to non-contesting

Over 40 bands — from elite level to non-contesting in all parts of the nation have already signed up for free membership, with the organisation hoping more bands as well as individuals will join them to speak with one voice for the benefit of Welsh brass banding.

Delighted

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been delighted by the initial response and the messages of goodwill that have come to us since the launch.

We would encourage as many bands and ensembles to join us as we wish to work for their benefit.

It's a been a great start but there is still a great deal of work to do with further announcements in the near future."

We have been delighted by the initial response and the messages of goodwill that have come to us since the launchBPC/BBW spokesperson.

Sign up:

For further information and to sign up for band membership or associate membership visit:
www.brassbands.wales (English)
or www.bandiaupres.cymru (Welsh)

To see the member bands, click here:
https://brassbands.wales/partners-supporters

        

