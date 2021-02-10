                 

Eyeballs and werewolves...

Dutch composer Geert Jan Kroon has been busy keeping his eye focused on a few interesting musical projects of late...

Eeball
  One of the composer's projects combines eyeballs and werewolves...

Wednesday, 10 February 2021

        

Despite the restrictions on performances around Europe due to Covid-19, Dutch composer Geert Jan Kroon has remained busy with a number of different projects.

Requiem

In fact, a Requiem commission with the Swiss Army Brass Band will reflect on the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, focusing on themes of isolation, insecurity and dissatisfaction as well as togetherness, optimism and respect for the heroic work of others, especially in the care sectors.

The work will see a text written by Monique Bronkhorst which will be translated into the different Swiss languages.

Geert told 4BR: "The premiere is scheduled for 2022, when hopefully we can all start to look back on what has happened.
I've been thrilled to work with conductor Philip Werlen on this challenging project and to explore many of the issues that arisen from the pandemic for individuals and communities.

There has been despair as well as great hope and being able to link the music with a text will add an extra dimension. It is music very much for our time."

Eyeballs and Werewolves

Meanwhile, Geert has also started a project of a very different kind — especially given its title: 'The Legend of the Bleeding Eyeball and the Blind Werewolf'.

It's a work inspired by Geert's young son, and which like an interactive video game sees the listener take decisions in building up the musical material to tell the tale — dark, but fun, with the imagination let free to run riot.

"My son came up with the idea — and it was a great one,"Geert admitted. "The tale is for the listener to tell and develop so that they can let their imagination take them in any direction they wish — although I don't quite know how to write music for a bleeding eyeball just yet!"

they can let their imagination take them in any direction they wish — although I don't quite know how to write music for a bleeding eyeball just yet!Geert Jan Kroon

Soli euphs

Amid all this Geert has also found time to release the first single recording of the Euphoniums of Soli Brass Leeuwarden, the elite level Dutch band that he has been associated with for many years.

He explained: "This project came together with my friend and fellow euph player at Soli, Gerbrich. With a few microphones, and my own studio where I could record a little bit, and a little bit of studio knowledge, we started recording an album.

The grant I received from the BUMA investment fund has ensured that I could buy new microphones and that we can record even better.

To our surprise, the single has been placed in a curated playlist by Spotify and has been streamed over 10,000 times. The plan is to release a few more singles in the coming months, towards the release of an entire album."

        

