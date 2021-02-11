                 

*
banner

News

On the blank stones of the landing...

Photographer Lorne Campbell and Sam Harrison of Elland Silver Band mark the anniversary of the death of the great American poet Sylvia Plath

Elland Silver
  Sam Harrison play amid the ruins of St Thomas the Apostle Church in honour of Sylvia Plath

Thursday, 11 February 2021

        

Thursday 11th February marks the anniversary of the death of the renowned American poet, novelist and writer Sylvia Plath.

Her works such as 'The Colossus and Other Poems' and 'The Bell Jar' resonated greatly with readers, her prose described as "exhilarating to read".

She was married to fellow poet Ted Hughes, but suffered with depression most of her adult life. She committed suicide in February 1963 and is buried in the small churchyard of St Thomas the Apostle in Heptonstall, West Yorkshire (above).

Anniversary

Photographer Lorne Campbell was asked to record the anniversary and asked Sam Harrison of Elland Silver Band to come to the ruined church to play her instrument.

And image from the series produced by Lorne was printed in the Yorkshire Post on the date of the anniversary.

Counting the red stars and those of plum-color.
The sun rises under the pillar of your tongue.
My hours are married to shadow.
No longer do I listen for the scrape of a keel
On the blank stones of the landing.

'The Colossus'

        

TAGS: Elland Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Parliament

Tutti force raise banding concerns with Government

February 11 • Representatives of the brass banding bodies of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales present their opinions about Brexit implications on post-Brexit travel in Europe to the UK Government.

Elland Silver

On the blank stones of the landing...

February 11 • Photographer Lorne Campbell and Sam Harrison of Elland Silver Band mark the anniversary of the death of the great American poet Sylvia Plath

Dyke

Black Dyke legends join virtual day

February 10 • The legendary James Shepherd and John Clough will join delegates on the forthcoming Black Dyke Virtual Brass Day.

GBBA

GBBA welcomes BBE link

February 10 • The upcoming Gloucestershire Brass Band Association annual general meeting will welcome BBE Youth Development Brass Specialist Paul McLaughlin to speak about his role.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top