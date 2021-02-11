Photographer Lorne Campbell and Sam Harrison of Elland Silver Band mark the anniversary of the death of the great American poet Sylvia Plath

Thursday 11th February marks the anniversary of the death of the renowned American poet, novelist and writer Sylvia Plath.

Her works such as 'The Colossus and Other Poems' and 'The Bell Jar' resonated greatly with readers, her prose described as "exhilarating to read".

She was married to fellow poet Ted Hughes, but suffered with depression most of her adult life. She committed suicide in February 1963 and is buried in the small churchyard of St Thomas the Apostle in Heptonstall, West Yorkshire (above).

Anniversary

Photographer Lorne Campbell was asked to record the anniversary and asked Sam Harrison of Elland Silver Band to come to the ruined church to play her instrument.

And image from the series produced by Lorne was printed in the Yorkshire Post on the date of the anniversary.



Counting the red stars and those of plum-color.

The sun rises under the pillar of your tongue.

My hours are married to shadow.

No longer do I listen for the scrape of a keel

On the blank stones of the landing.

'The Colossus'