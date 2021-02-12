                 

*
Virtual help at hand from SBBA

The Scottish Brass Band Association will be hosting new digital training to upskill bands to the new virtual performance world.

sbba
  SBBA will give the training to help bands produce online performances

Friday, 12 February 2021

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced a new digital support initiative made possible through funding from Creative Scotland.

The project comprises a series of workshops for those youth and senior bands looking to overcome the technical barriers associated with producing a virtual performance.

Open to all

Speaking to 4BR, SBBA Education Officer John Boax said: "The workshops are open to all bands, but especially those who have been deterred or fearful from trying because of a lack of skill training and experience in producing an online musical performance."

The sessions will be hosted by experienced tutors in delivering virtual band performances, including Keven Anderson and Iona Crosby.

The two-stage presentations will cover the initial task of putting together a 'virtual band' before moving on to completing the finished product.

There will also recommendations and demonstrations of what free software is available.

Expert help

John Boax added: "Keven is a cyber security expert who has produced many virtual recordings for Lochgelly Band.

Iona is an experienced music teacher who together the online performance of the Perth and Kinross Percussion Ensemble which won the prize for the most entertaining programme in last year's Scottish Virtual Youth Brass Band Festival."

The workshops are open to all bands, but especially those who have been deterred or fearful from trying because of a lack of skill training and experience in producing an online musical performance

Find out more

Individuals as well as band representatives are welcome to be part of the project.

If you are interested, please get in contact with John Boax at: sbbaeducation@gmail.com before 1st March.

        

