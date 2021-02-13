                 

To Elland back for Cory Vikings

Philip Harper and his band of conquerors will be paying a visit to Elland Silver Youth Band today — and you can join in the fun.

Saturday, 13 February 2021

        

The young players of Elland Silver Youth Band will be welcoming the marauding Welsh 'Vikings' from the Cory Band to their virtual bandroom later today (Saturday 13th February).

Led by Philip Harper and a group of star players, they will come armed with the cracking score of 'Viking Age' by Thierry Deleruyelle, as well as the inspirational 'I've Got to Be Me' arranged by the MD.

The afternoon will provide the young musicians with the opportunity to have lessons with a Cory star as well as gain invaluable tips and advice on practice regimes and performance.

The workshop has been made possible through a grant from the Ronnie Scott Charitable Foundation to help provide motivation and development to encourage the young musicians to continue their playing.

If any young musicians of grade 5 standard would like the opportunity to take part as a guest, please contact ellandband@hotmail.co.uk for the zoom link and full details.

        

TAGS: Elland Silver Youth

