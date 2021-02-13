Black Dyke honour Captain Tom

A very appropriate performance of 'Walking with Heroes' sees Black Dyke pay tribute to the incredible Captain Tom Moore.

A video by Black Dyke Band dedicated to the memory of the incredible fund-raising efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore has now been viewed over 40,000 times across the world.

The former British Army soldier died on 2nd February aged 100, but had caught the imagination, respect and love of the nation following his fund-raising efforts for NHS Charities that eventually raised almost £39 million.

Knighthood

In the last year of his life he also reached number 1 in the pop charts, was BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award winner and was knighted.

In a nice nod to Captain Tom's efforts to walk 100 laps of his garden it is video of a concert rendition of Paul Lovatt-Cooper's 'Walking with Heroes'.

Enjoy

https://www.facebook.com/blackdykeband/videos/617141752445030