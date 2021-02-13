                 

BBE looks for history volunteers

Brass Bands England is looking for volunteers to help archivists with their work.

BBE
  The archives hold a number of important artefacts and memorabilia

Saturday, 13 February 2021

        

Brass Bands England is looking for volunteers to support the important cataloguing process of items and memorabilia that forms the Brass Band Archive ahead of its move to a new home in the University of Huddersfield Heritage Quay archives collection.

Working together

Volunteers will work with the project's full-time archivists on different roles that will prepare the archive for its reopening to researchers and general public.

Roles will include supporting the organising and packaging of music, along with contributing specialist knowledge required to validate artefacts of relevance to the cultural heritage of the brass band community.

Some positions will require travel to the BBE offices in Barnsley, to work with the physical collection although others can be taken remotely.

Specialist knowledge will be required for certain aspects of the work, although there are also non-specialist roles available for candidates seeking an opportunity to learn about brass band history.

Flexible

A BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "Roles can be carried out flexibly depending on availability, although most will require some ability to operate partially within office hours.

It's expected that volunteers will be able to offer regular time to the project although this could be carried out in single longer periods for those located further afield."

The number of roles will be limited depending on the available time candidates offer to ensure Covid-safe working practices are maintained whilst working in the BBE offices.

Volunteers will receive expenses payments to cover travel and subsistence when required for the role. Training on using necessary equipment will be provided.

Find out more

Applicants are asked to get in touch as soon as possible. The full job description can be found at bbe.org.uk/careers

Applications can be made to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/12022021-1258/call-volunteers-explore-the-brass-band-archive

jobs@bbe.org.uk enclosing a letter of application.

        

BBE

