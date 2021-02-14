                 

Sunday Quiz: One for the rugby fans out there...

Apologies to the Scots out there — but it's a question about rugby trophies and brass bands for our quiz...

tROPHIES
  When was the last time an English band and rugby team won these trophies in the same year

Sunday, 14 February 2021

        

Forget Valentine's Day and without stepping on the toes of too many Scottish rugby fans this morning, our quiz question tests the knowledge about these two trophiesâ€¦

Winners

Unfortunately, no Scottish rugby team or Scottish band has won either yet (The Triple Crown was first presented in 2006, whilst Whitburn came runner-up at the British Open in 2017).

No band from the island of Ireland has yet triumphed at the British Open either — although their rugby teams won the Triple Crown in 2006/2007/2009 and 2018.

Wales on the other hand has claimed the famous Gold Shield at Symphony Hall no less than eight times since 2006, although only once has it coincided with the rugby team winning the Triple Crown — and that was in 2019 (although this picture was taken a few years before by the 4BR Editor)

So the question ahead of the Wales versus England rugby international in a couple of weeks time is...

Question

When was the last time England could boast holding both trophy's at the same time?

Was it 2012, 2014 or 2016?

Answers by midnight tonight will win Cory's fantastic 'Landscapes' CD and Mark Glover's excellent solo release, 'Hustle'.

When was the last time England could boast holding both trophy's at the same time?4BR

Answers:

Answers to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 14th February.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

