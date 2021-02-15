                 

*
Foden's to present virtual concert

Although they won't be in Armagh this year, Foden's will still present a special musical treat for fans.

  The band will present a special concert performance

Monday, 15 February 2021

        

Despite not being able to add another memorable trip to their 20 years of travel to Armagh, Northern Ireland in February this year, Foden's will still ensure they will be an inspirational virtual presence.

Virtual concert

The band will be putting together a virtual concert featuring new lockdown performances and favourites from their 'Stay at Home' banding series.

The concert can be accessed via the bands Youtube channel www.youtube.com/fodensband1900 commencing at 7.30pm on Friday 19th February.

        

