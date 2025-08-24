                 

News

Mixed news for music provision following exam results

The numbers studying GCSE Music shows an encouraging rise, but those taking A Level exams falls.

mUSIC
  There were increases and decreases reported this year.

Sunday, 24 August 2025

        

There has been mixed news for the provision of music education in the UK following the publication of this year's GCSE and A Level results.

Rise and fall

It was confirmed that over 38,000 students took GCSE music in 2025, an increase of 6.1% compared to 2024, when there was itself an 8.7% growth in entries compared to the previous year.

However, prior to this, the Joint Council for Qualifications also confirmed that there had been a 1.8% decrease in those taking A Level music, following a small increase in 2024.

In England, fewer than 5,000 students took A Level music for the third year running (a drop of 2.7%) although there were slight increased in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Since the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) was introduced in 2010 A Level music numbers have decreased by over 44%.

Although the EBacc has a narrower remit in relation to creative subjects, a 2022 National Plan of Music Education did highlight the value of music as a curriculum subject, especially at key stages 1-3.

However, entries in England have fallen 25.6% since 2010 when the EBacc was first introduced and 2025 saw over 13,000 fewer entries than 2010.

Modest rise

Responding to the GCSE results, Deborah Annetts, CEO of the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) stated: "The modest rise in entries is proof that interest in music among young people remains strong when opportunities exist.

It is now incumbent upon the government to enact policy changes that protect and expand music education so that every child, regardless of background, can access it."

She added: "Sustained recovery requires the revision of accountability measures to recognise and reward arts provision, ensuring all pupils have access to high quality classroom music lessons and addressing teacher shortages, which are too often forcing school leaders to limit or withdraw access to music in schools.'

Disappointing

In later addressing the A Level results, Deborah Annetts, stated: "It is disappointing that the small increase in entries last year has not continued this year.

The ISM believes that all pupils should have access to music education in schools and our research shows that too many are still being denied the opportunity to pursue this beyond Key Stage 4, which is reflected in the decline in A-level entries since 2010."

Government funding

A recent announcement by the current government as part of its Building Creative Futures package saw £22.5 million committed to create a tailored enrichment offer in up to 400 schools giving pupils access to extra-curricular activities such as music.

        

mUSIC

