Result: 2025 Scottish Open

Scottish Open — supported by Besson
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Anne Crookston
1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 196
2. Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke): 195
3. Dalmellington (Erik Janssen): 194
4. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 192
5. Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall): 191
6. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray): 190
7. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs): 189
8. Pemberton Old DW (Ryan Watkins): 187
9. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill): 186
10. Kirkintilloch Band (Martyn Ramsay): 185
11. Fishburn (Chris Bentham): 183
12. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman): 182
13. Kingdom Brass (Eoin Tonner): 181
14. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 180
4BR Best Soloist: Joshua Parkhill (trombone) — Dalmellington
Best Euphonium: Jacob Hickson (Milnrow)
Best Bass Section: Dalmellington