Swiss connections add to Lucerne coverage

4BR will be linking up with their Swiss friends at BRASS BAND NEWS to provide extra insight and opinions about the performances in Lucerne this weekend.

4BR is to link up with Swiss counterparts at BRASS BAND NEWS to provide written commentary coverage and analysis from this year's Swiss National Championships in Lucerne.

The event takes place at the city's magnificent Culture and Convention Centre which will host the 50th edition of the event over the weekend of the 29th & 30th November.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox will link up with BBN Editor Michael Franz and colleagues who run the popular on-line website to cover the action in the main Salle Blanche Concert Hall which will host the two-legged Championship Excellence Section, the Elite Section and Third Section.

It will be the final time the event takes place in Lucerne before its returns to Montreux in 2026.

Excellent resource

Speaking about the link, Iwan Fox said: "I'm delighted to be able to work with Franz to give extra insight to our readers about the event, the bands and the performances.

BRASS BAND NEWS provides Swiss banding with an excellent resource and I'm sure we will enjoy working together."

Best of Swiss

In response Michael Franz added: "It's great for us that 4barsrest and Iwan Fox comes to Switzerland every year. Their work and reporting have inspired us for our website. We are very much looking forward to a fruitful collaboration and will do our best to show Iwan the Swiss brass banding scene at its best."