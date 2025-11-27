Sparke ignites demand for 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival

There has already been an eager snap up of tickets for the showcase event at the RNCM in Manchester in January — led by a 75th birthday celebration of composer Philip Sparke.

The 2026 Royal Northern International Brass Festival is set to take place in Manchester on the weekend of the 23rd- 25th January.

Tickets for the event are now on sale with a high level of early demand. There is also a festival discount of 20% off at least one ticket per event when listeners book three or more concerts (excluding free events).

To find out more go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/festivals/rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Curated by Artistic Director Dr David Thornton, it will feature leading elite level bands, ensembles and performers giving nine world premieres and UK firsts, as well as paying homage to composer Philip Sparke who celebrates his 75th birthday later in the year.

The bands include recently crowned Danish National Champion Concord Brass Band as well as Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory, Foden's and Tredegar Town alongside the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band, the RNCM Brass Band and RNCM Junior Brass Band.