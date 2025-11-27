                 

*
banner

News

Sparke ignites demand for 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival

There has already been an eager snap up of tickets for the showcase event at the RNCM in Manchester in January — led by a 75th birthday celebration of composer Philip Sparke.

Philip Sparke
  The event will pay musical homage to composer Philip Sparke

Thursday, 27 November 2025

        

The 2026 Royal Northern International Brass Festival is set to take place in Manchester on the weekend of the 23rd- 25th January.

Tickets for the event are now on sale with a high level of early demand. There is also a festival discount of 20% off at least one ticket per event when listeners book three or more concerts (excluding free events).

To find out more go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/festivals/rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

Curated by Artistic Director Dr David Thornton, it will feature leading elite level bands, ensembles and performers giving nine world premieres and UK firsts, as well as paying homage to composer Philip Sparke who celebrates his 75th birthday later in the year.

The bands include recently crowned Danish National Champion Concord Brass Band as well as Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory, Foden's and Tredegar Town alongside the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band, the RNCM Brass Band and RNCM Junior Brass Band.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

swiss

Swiss connections add to Lucerne coverage

November 27 • 4BR will be linking up with their Swiss friends at BRASS BAND NEWS to provide extra insight and opinions about the performances in Lucerne this weekend.

Philip Sparke

Sparke ignites demand for 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival

November 27 • There has already been an eager snap up of tickets for the showcase event at the RNCM in Manchester in January — led by a 75th birthday celebration of composer Philip Sparke.

Perth

Domestic and cross border challengers head to Perth

November 27 • The bands are putting their final touches to their preparations for the Scottish Open and Scottish Youth Championships this weekend in Perth.

Whitburn

Whitburn and Scottish banding to benefit from Besson and Bergarault link

November 27 • The two major instrument manufacturers link up to provide Scottish Champions and SBBA with percussion boost.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 30 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

November 27 • BACK ROW CORNET. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

wantage silver band

November 27 • 4th section national finalists Wantage Academy are looking for a Bb bass and 2nd cornet to complete their team. A friendly, welcoming band who rehearse Wed 7-8:30pm and Sat 10am-12 under MD Gavin Clemons.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

November 25 • 2nd or 3rd cornet required to boost our back row. We are a non contesting band, but carry out numerous events across North Yorkshire. We will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main next year.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top