Domestic and cross border challengers head to Perth

There is sure to be another full weekend of fine music making in Perth as the Scottish Open and Scottish Youth Championships take on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th November.

Scottish Open

Saturday will 14 cross border bands battle for the Scottish Open — supported by Besson title with their own-choice selections judged by Anne Crookston and Glyn Williams.

Sunday sees 25 talented ensembles compete in the Scottish Youth Championships, supported by Creative Scotland.

The four sections — Novice, Non-competitive, Intermediate and Development will also be adjudicated by Anne and Glyn.

Tickets:

Tickets for the Scottish Festival of Brass are available on the day at the entrance to Perth Concert Hall, priced at £16.50 (and £12.50 for concessions).

Scottish Open — supported by Besson

Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 29th November

Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Anne Crookston

Start: 11.30am

Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)

Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)

Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)

Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall)

East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

Fishburn (Chris Bentham)

Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)

Kingdom Brass (Eoin Tonner)

Kirkintilloch Band (Martyn Ramsay)

Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)

Milnrow (Christopher Binns)

Pemberton Old DW (Ryan Watkins)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)

The list of own-choice pieces include: Audivi Media Nocte (Oliver Waespi); Dances & Arias (Edward Gregson); English Heritage (George Lloyd); Essence of Time (Peter Graham); Fraternity (Thierry Deleryelle); Harmony Music (Philip Sparke); Journey of the Lone Wolf (Simon Dobson); Metropolis 1927 (Peter Graham); On the Shoulders of Giants (Peter Graham); Paganini Variations (Philip Wilby); Music for Battle Creek (Philip Sparke); Star Crossed Lovers (Stephen Roberts); The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)

Scottish Youth Championships — supported by Creative Scotland

Perth Concert Hall

Sunday 30th November

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Glyn & Helen Williams

Start: 9.30am

Non-competitive Section:

St David's & Penicuik Joint Youth (John A Dickson)

Novice Section:

Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)

Clackmannan District Beginners (Luci Lamb)

Cupar Bandits & Wizards (Alison Milne)

Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)

Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)

Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)

Kirkton Youth Band (Karen Heenan)

Loanhead Brass Roots and Newtongrange Junior Band (Alan Fernie)

Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)

Perth & Kinross Brass (Elaine Blackwood)

Intermediate Section:

Campbeltown Brass Intermediate (David Cosgrove)

Coalburn Bronze (Jim Park)

Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)

King's Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)

Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)

Loanhead Brass Youth (Alan Fernie)

Stranraer Brass Training (Angela Miller)

Tweed Valley Brass Youth (Keith Belleville)

Development Section:

Campbeltown Brass Development (Katrina Barr)

Irvine Youth Band (John Boax)

Newtongrange Junior Band (Alan Fernie)

Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullen)

Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)

Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)

