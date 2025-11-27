                 

Williams solo lead on Milestone Tour

Glyn Williams had to be on solo form as part of the latest leg of the Milestone Tour to the South West of England.

Glyn
  Glyn was on solo form with Sidmouth Band members on his visit

Thursday, 27 November 2025

        

Although illness stopped Helen Williams from joining husband Glyn for the latest leg of their Milestone Tour supported by Adams Brass, Mercer & Barker and Denis Wick, the Welshman was still able to enjoy a 'solo visit' to the South West of England.

It saw him head to Devon where Glyn linked up with Sidmouth Town Band for a workshop day for players of all levels and ages supported by the South West Area Brass Band Association.

Shared

Glyn took the opportunity to share his expertise, knowledge and enthusiasm on a wide variety of topics — from the basic foundations of good brass playing to practice and performance techniques and ensemble playing.

As Glyn told those in attendance, it marked a welcome return to the region after he and Helen had spent a hugely enjoyable Easter Course with the Cornwall Youth Band in 2018.

Musicality and sound

Speaking to 4BR, he said: "There is something in the banding waters here like no other part of the country, especially when it comes to musicality and sound. It's been exported of course with star players in many of the finest bands in the UK but it remains firmly in place at its roots.

Sidmouth are a fantastic example of a great community organisation that has the musical foundations firmly in place and it was a delight to be able to visit and work with everyone."

Bonus

At the end of the full day of activity the band and their team of adult tutors/helpers also provided a short concert performance.

Glyn added: "That has been one of the great bonuses of the Milestone Tour — hearing the results in action. There is so much good work going on in this region and the next generation of young players here are testament to that.

Helen was so disappointed to miss out on a super day of music making, so have promised we will have to head back when she's better!"

Tour dates:

Glyn & Helen's Milestone Tour continues in the New Year.

Sunday 11th January:


Workshop hosted by West Midlands Brass Band Association
Venue — Tally Ho! Conference Centre, Pershore Road, Birmingham, B5 7RY
Time: 10am — 5pm
Price £10.00 (20% discount for association members)
Under 16's: Free
Register: https://wmbba.org/glyn-helen-williams-masterclass
Contact: contact@wmbba.org

Saturday 17th January:


Concert hosted by Verwood Concert Brass
Venue: Ringwood Waldorf School (BH24 2NN)
Start: 7.30pm
Tickets: www.verwoodconcertbrass.co.uk/starsconcert

Sunday 18th January:


Workshop hosted by North West Area Brass Band Association
Venue: Mather Street Primary School, Failsworth (M35 0DT)
Time: 10.00am — 4.00pm
Price: £10.00 (£5 for association member bands)
Under 16's: Free
Register: https://forms.gle/7dCPBnfWB2a6j7uf9
Contact: nwregsec@gmail.com

Sunday 25th January:


Workshop & Concert hosted by Wantage Band
Concert Venue: Wantage Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul
Start Time: 6.00pm
Tickets: www.wantageband.org/events

        

