Result: 2025 Wessex BBA Contest

Friary made it a double to celebrate in Wessex.

Friary Brass claimed the double honours at the annual Wessex Contest in Bournemouth with as their renditions of 'A Brussels Requiem' and 'ORB' took the separate awards on offer.

Result:

Adjudicator: John Ward

Own Choice test-piece

1. Friary Brass (Nigel Taken)

2. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)

3. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)

4. Hyde (Ben Halstead)

5. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)

6. Medway (Alan Gifford)

7. Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)

8. Horsham Borough (Wil Wilkins)

9. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)

10. Poole Brough (Andrew Elliot)

11. Downton (Lloyd Bartlett)

12. Verwood Community Brass (Mike Dunnings)

13. Downton Training (Miriam Dubas)

March:



1. Friary Brass

2. Medway

3. Sandhurst Silver

Awards:



Best Musical Direction: Nigel Taken (Friary Brass)

Best Instrumentalist: Andy Ashworth (soprano) — Sandhurst

Best Cornet: Richard Straker (Friary Brass)

Best Euphonium: Chris Straker (Friary Brass)

Best Percussion Section: Sandhurst

Best A Section March: Friary Brass

Best B Section March: Verwood Town

Youngest Players: Amiah Hughes, Downtown Training and Jessica Singleton-Legg, Verwood Community

Best Player: Cornet (Verwood Community Brass)

Best Section: Flugel and Horns (Downton Training)

Best Horn Section: Verwood Concert Brass

Best Trombone Section: Hyde

Best Bass Section: Sandhurst