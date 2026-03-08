Yorkshire Committee issues Third Section statement

The Yorkshire Regional Championship Committee has clarified the reason behind the delay in the announcement of the Third Section results in Huddersfield.

The following statement has been issued by the Yorkshire Regional Championship Committee following the delay in the announcement of the Third Section results on Saturday 7th March.

Statement:

"Following the conclusion of the Yorkshire Section 3 contest yesterday there was a short delay in announcing the results.

The scrutineering process ensures a secondary check of the results paperwork before the official result is announced.

On this occasion this resulted in the amendment of one set of adjudicator remark sheets under the supervision of both adjudicators.

Prof. Philip Wilby and Jacob de Haan would like to apologise that this situation arose and would like to confirm that the results, as announced on stage were correct."

Robert Turnbull, Yorkshire Regional Secretary said: 'Our scrutineers spend time carefully checking the paperwork provided by the adjudicators to ensure the results announced are as the adjudicators intended.

It is an important part of the professional process to ensure clarity and accuracy is maintained at all times.

We apologise that this situation caused some delays during the results ceremony but our overriding objective is to ensure the correct results are announced.

We thank the bands and the audience for their understanding in this matter."

Robert Turnbull

Regional Secretary

YRBBC