Results: 2026 Yorkshire Regional Championships

South Yorkshire Police, Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Drighlington and Queensbury Music Centre claim the titles with the Championship Section to come.

South Yorkshire Police
  The first titles of the Huddersfield weekend went to South Yorkshire Police and Drighlington

Saturday, 07 March 2026

        

Results:

First Section:

Set Work: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)
Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones; Gary Davies

1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)*
2. Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker)*
3. Elland Silver (David McGlynn)
4. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey)
5. Horbury Victoria (Dean Jones)
6. Emley (Tim Sidwell)
7. Hebden Bridge (Vicki Kennedy)
8. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith)
9. Crofton Silver (Gary Perrin)
10. Lindley (Alan Widdop)
11. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

Best Soloist: Horn (South Yorkshire Police)
Best Soprano: City of Bradford
Best Euphonium: Marsden Silver
Best Bass Section: South Yorkshire Police
Youngest Player: Daisy Griffiths (aged 13) — Elland Silver

*Qualify for National Final

Second Section:

Set Work: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)
Adjudicators: Philip Wilby; Jacob de Haan

1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)*
2. Kippax (James Beecham)*
3. Slaithwaite (Jason Smith)
4. Strata Brass (David Holling)
5. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)
6. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
7. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)
8. Chapeltown Silver (Garry Hallas)
9. Hade Edge (Derek Renshaw)
10. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)

Best Principal Cornet : Hatfield & Askern Colliery
Best Soloist: Euphonium — (Chapeltown Silver)
Best Bass Section: Slaithwaite
Youngest Player: Esme Marshall (aged 13) — Hatfield & Askern Colliery

* Qualify for National Final

Third Section:

Set Work: Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Philip Wilby; Jacob de Haan

1. Drighlington (John Roberts)*
2. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)*
3. Dronfield (Roland Spencer)
4. Wakefield Metropolitan (Michael Dodd)
5. Rockingham (Fiona Bishop)
6. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)
7. Dinnington (Jonathan Beatty)
8. Huddersfield & Ripponden Brass (Gavin Brown)
9. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
10. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)
11. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

Best Soloist: Adrian Wood — Cornet (Dronfield)
Best Solo Trombone: Drighlington
Best Percussion: Rockingham
Youngest Player: Isobel Sloane (aged 11) — Oughtibridge

* Qualify for National Final

Fourth Section:

Set Work: Indian Summer (Eric Ball)
Adjudicators: Colum O'Shea; Alan Fernie

1. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis)*
2. Garforth Brass (Gordon Eddison)*
3. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)
4. Gawthorpe Brass '85' (John Edward)â€¨
5. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Charlie Bremen)
6. Crookes Brass (Jim Fletcher)â€¨
7. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson)
8. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson)
9. Tingley Brass (Allan Briggs)â€¨
10. Deepcar (Murray Preston)

Best Soloist: Euphonium (Garforth)
Best Percussion: Queensbury Music Centre
Youngest Player: Fletcher Lee (aged 11) — Deepcar

*Qualify for National Final

        

