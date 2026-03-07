Results: 2026 Midlands Regional Championships

Result:
First Section:
Set Work: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)
Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson; Paul Norley
1. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)*
2. Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)*
3. Hucknall & Linby MC (Chris Ledger-Knapp)*
4. Brass Band of Central England (Stephen Phillips)
5. Jackfield (Craig Stevens)
6. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
7. Bilton Silver (Rugby) (David Stowell)
8. Gresley Colliery (Richard Windle)
9. Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood)
10. Hathern (Gary Wyatt)
11. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)
12. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)
13. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
14. City of Coventry (Lee Woodward)
15. Shirley (Kieron Howe)
Best Instrumentalist: Matt Freestone (cornet) — Rushden Town
* Qualify for National Final
Third Section:
Set Work: Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Jack Capstaff; Stan Lippeatt
1. Market Rasen (Peter Richardson)*
2. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Christopher Banks)*
3. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)*
4. Ibstock Brick Brass (Jon Penton)
5. Syston (Alex Bland)
6. Long Eaton Silver (James Dennis)
7. Whitwell Brass (Sam Fisher)
8. Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Geof Benson)
9. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
10. Wigston (Colin Jones)
11. Shipston Town (Alex Bland)
12. Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Sarah Fellowes)
13. Amington (Chris Barker)
14. Cleobury Mortimer Concert (Craig Williams)
15. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
Best Instrumentalist: Mark Brimble (cornet) â€” Shirebrook Miners Welfare
* Qualify for National Final
Fourth Section:
Set Work: Indian Summer (Eric Ball)
Adjudicators: Paul Norley; Stan Lippeatt
1. Cubbington Silver (Mark Scott)*
2. Matlock (Chris Banks)*
3. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)
4. Brackley & District (Archie Batty)
5. Moulton 77 Brass (Kirsty Woodhouse)
6. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)
7. Arrow Valley (Alex Bland)
8. Trentham (Steve Churchill)
9. Bilton Silver (Evolution) (Jodie Kelsall)
10. Bretforton Silver (Paul Wood)
11. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)
12. Malvern Hills & District (Chris License)
13. Dunchurch (Paul Whitmore)
14. Corby Silver (Daniel Thompson)
*Qualify for National Final
Withdrew: Daventry Brass