Results: 2026 Scottish Championships

Result:
First Section:
Set Work: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)
Adjudicators: Chris King; John Doyle
1. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Mareika Gray)*
2. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)*
3. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
4. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)
5. Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley)
6. Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
7. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)
8. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
9. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
10. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
Best Horn: Kirkintilloch Kelvin
Best Instrumentalist: Bass Trombone (Lochgelly)
* Qualify for National Final
Second Section:
Set Work: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)
Adjudicators: Alan Duguid; Phillip Littlemore
1. Johnstone (Raymond Tennant): 192*
2. Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering): 191*
3. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson): 190
4. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good): 189
5. Broxburn & Livingston (Stephen Malcolm): 188
6. Irvine & Dreghorn (Joshua Parkhill): 187
7. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood): 185
8. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury): 183
9. Tullis Russell Mills (John-Luke Harris): 182
10. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren): 181
11. Highland Brass (Bruce Wallace): 180
Best Instrumentalist: Euphonium (Croy Silver)
* Qualify for National Final
Third Section:
Set Work: Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Chris King; John Doyle
1. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black): 190*
2. St David's Brass (John A Dickson): 186*
3. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley): 184
4. Peebles Burgh Silver (David McAuley): 182
5. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 181
6. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Caroline Tennant): 179
7. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 178
8. St Ronan's Silver (Michael Marzella): 177
9. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald): 176
10. Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller): 175
Best Instrumentalist: Cornet (Selkirk Silver)
* Qualify for National Final