Results: 2026 Scottish Championships

Kirkintilloch Kelvin, Johnstone Silver and Selkirk Silver claim the first titles of the weekend in Perth.

Perth
  Selkirk Silver takes the first honours of the Perth weekend

Saturday, 07 March 2026

        

Result:


First Section:

Set Work: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)
Adjudicators: Chris King; John Doyle

1. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Mareika Gray)*
2. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)*
3. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
4. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)
5. Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley)
6. Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
7. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)
8. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
9. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
10. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)

Best Horn: Kirkintilloch Kelvin
Best Instrumentalist: Bass Trombone (Lochgelly)

* Qualify for National Final

Second Section:


Set Work: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)
Adjudicators: Alan Duguid; Phillip Littlemore

1. Johnstone (Raymond Tennant): 192*
2. Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering): 191*
3. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson): 190
4. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good): 189
5. Broxburn & Livingston (Stephen Malcolm): 188
6. Irvine & Dreghorn (Joshua Parkhill): 187
7. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood): 185
8. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury): 183
9. Tullis Russell Mills (John-Luke Harris): 182
10. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren): 181
11. Highland Brass (Bruce Wallace): 180

Best Instrumentalist: Euphonium (Croy Silver)

* Qualify for National Final

Third Section:

Set Work: Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Chris King; John Doyle

1. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black): 190*
2. St David's Brass (John A Dickson): 186*
3. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley): 184
4. Peebles Burgh Silver (David McAuley): 182
5. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 181
6. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Caroline Tennant): 179
7. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 178
8. St Ronan's Silver (Michael Marzella): 177
9. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald): 176
10. Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller): 175

Best Instrumentalist: Cornet (Selkirk Silver)

* Qualify for National Final

        

Results: 2026 Scottish Championships

