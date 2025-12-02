Results: 2025 Belgian National Championships

Brassband Willebroek claims a hat-trick of National titles with Festival Brass heading to Linz with them next year.

The 45th Belgian National Championships took place at the Cultural Centre Zwaneberg in Heist-op-den-Berg where 18 bands performed in pursuit of claiming a national title and in the case of the Championship Section, the opportunity to represent the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Brassband Willebroek claimed a hat-trick of Championships Section victories under Frans Violt, with runner-up, Festival Brass claiming the additional award of joining them in representing the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Report to follow

Results:





Championship Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik

Set Work: Crazy Twenties (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brassband Willebroek (Frans Violet): 96/98 = 97.00*

2. Festival Brass Band (Russell Gray): 95/95 = 95.00**

3. Noordlimburgse Brassband (Ivan Meylemans): 92/96 = 94.00

4. Brass Band Leieland (Sam Werbrouck): 89/94 = 91.50

5. Brass Band Heist (Bert van Thienen): 93/89 = 91.00***

6. Brassband Buizingen (Tijl Verhaeghe): 90/92 = 91.00

7. Brassband Ghent (Hans Goris): 88/90 = 89.00

8. Brassband Zele (Bart van der Strieckt): 86/87 = 86.50

9. Kortrijk Brass Band (Ward de Ketelaere): 85/88 = 86.50

* Brassband Willebroek pre-qualified for 2026 European Championship as defending champion

** Festival Brass qualify for the 2026 European Championship as Belgian representative

*** Set work mark takes precedent



Best Percussion in Set Work: Festival Brass Band

Best Soloist in Own Choice: Tim de Maeseneer (horn) — Brassband Willebroek

First Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik

Set Work: Embracing Duality (Ingebjorg Vilhelmsen)

Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brassband Scaldis (Lorenz Havermans): 91/64 = 92.50

2. Kon. BB de Grensbewoners Smeermaas (Danny Aerden): 90/92 = 91.00

3. Mercator Brass Band (Johan De Win): 89/89 = 89.00

4. Braz'art (Geert Verschaeve): 88/88 = 88.00*

5. Brassband Bacchus (Bart van Neyghem): 87/89 = 88.00

* Set work mark takes precedent

Best Soloist: Mercator Brass Band





Second Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik

Set Work: Metamorphosis on Finlandia (Andrew Wainwright)

Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brassband Panta Rhei (Frank Vantroyen): 88/90 = 89.00

Best Soloist: Flugel (United Brass)

Third Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik

Set Work: A Buoy (Stan Nieuwenhuis)

Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brass Band Province de Liege (Albert Vanlancker): 89/85 = 87.00*

2. United Brass (Thomas Mellaerts): 88/86 = 87.00

* Set work mark takes precedent

Best Soloist: Cornet (United Brass)

Open Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik

Own choice:

1. Brassband Kempenzonen Tielen (Raf van Looveren): 92.00

Best Soloist: Cornet (Brassband Kempenzonen Tielen)