Results: 2025 Belgian National Championships

The 45th Belgian National Championships took place at the Cultural Centre Zwaneberg in Heist-op-den-Berg where 18 bands performed in pursuit of claiming a national title and in the case of the Championship Section, the opportunity to represent the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.
Brassband Willebroek claimed a hat-trick of Championships Section victories under Frans Violt, with runner-up, Festival Brass claiming the additional award of joining them in representing the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.
Report to follow
Results:
Championship Division:
Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: Crazy Twenties (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total
1. Brassband Willebroek (Frans Violet): 96/98 = 97.00*
2. Festival Brass Band (Russell Gray): 95/95 = 95.00**
3. Noordlimburgse Brassband (Ivan Meylemans): 92/96 = 94.00
4. Brass Band Leieland (Sam Werbrouck): 89/94 = 91.50
5. Brass Band Heist (Bert van Thienen): 93/89 = 91.00***
6. Brassband Buizingen (Tijl Verhaeghe): 90/92 = 91.00
7. Brassband Ghent (Hans Goris): 88/90 = 89.00
8. Brassband Zele (Bart van der Strieckt): 86/87 = 86.50
9. Kortrijk Brass Band (Ward de Ketelaere): 85/88 = 86.50
* Brassband Willebroek pre-qualified for 2026 European Championship as defending champion
** Festival Brass qualify for the 2026 European Championship as Belgian representative
*** Set work mark takes precedent
Best Percussion in Set Work: Festival Brass Band
Best Soloist in Own Choice: Tim de Maeseneer (horn) — Brassband Willebroek
First Division:
Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: Embracing Duality (Ingebjorg Vilhelmsen)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total
1. Brassband Scaldis (Lorenz Havermans): 91/64 = 92.50
2. Kon. BB de Grensbewoners Smeermaas (Danny Aerden): 90/92 = 91.00
3. Mercator Brass Band (Johan De Win): 89/89 = 89.00
4. Braz'art (Geert Verschaeve): 88/88 = 88.00*
5. Brassband Bacchus (Bart van Neyghem): 87/89 = 88.00
* Set work mark takes precedent
Best Soloist: Mercator Brass Band
Second Division:
Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: Metamorphosis on Finlandia (Andrew Wainwright)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total
1. Brassband Panta Rhei (Frank Vantroyen): 88/90 = 89.00
Best Soloist: Flugel (United Brass)
Third Division:
Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: A Buoy (Stan Nieuwenhuis)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total
1. Brass Band Province de Liege (Albert Vanlancker): 89/85 = 87.00*
2. United Brass (Thomas Mellaerts): 88/86 = 87.00
* Set work mark takes precedent
Best Soloist: Cornet (United Brass)
Open Division:
Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Own choice:
1. Brassband Kempenzonen Tielen (Raf van Looveren): 92.00
Best Soloist: Cornet (Brassband Kempenzonen Tielen)