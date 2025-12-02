                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2025 Belgian National Championships

Brassband Willebroek claims a hat-trick of National titles with Festival Brass heading to Linz with them next year.

Willebroek
  Brassband Willebroek claimed the National title for a third successive year

Tuesday, 02 December 2025

        

The 45th Belgian National Championships took place at the Cultural Centre Zwaneberg in Heist-op-den-Berg where 18 bands performed in pursuit of claiming a national title and in the case of the Championship Section, the opportunity to represent the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Brassband Willebroek claimed a hat-trick of Championships Section victories under Frans Violt, with runner-up, Festival Brass claiming the additional award of joining them in representing the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Report to follow

Results:


Championship Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: Crazy Twenties (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brassband Willebroek (Frans Violet): 96/98 = 97.00*
2. Festival Brass Band (Russell Gray): 95/95 = 95.00**
3. Noordlimburgse Brassband (Ivan Meylemans): 92/96 = 94.00
4. Brass Band Leieland (Sam Werbrouck): 89/94 = 91.50
5. Brass Band Heist (Bert van Thienen): 93/89 = 91.00***
6. Brassband Buizingen (Tijl Verhaeghe): 90/92 = 91.00
7. Brassband Ghent (Hans Goris): 88/90 = 89.00
8. Brassband Zele (Bart van der Strieckt): 86/87 = 86.50
9. Kortrijk Brass Band (Ward de Ketelaere): 85/88 = 86.50

* Brassband Willebroek pre-qualified for 2026 European Championship as defending champion
** Festival Brass qualify for the 2026 European Championship as Belgian representative
*** Set work mark takes precedent

Best Percussion in Set Work: Festival Brass Band
Best Soloist in Own Choice: Tim de Maeseneer (horn) — Brassband Willebroek

First Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: Embracing Duality (Ingebjorg Vilhelmsen)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brassband Scaldis (Lorenz Havermans): 91/64 = 92.50
2. Kon. BB de Grensbewoners Smeermaas (Danny Aerden): 90/92 = 91.00
3. Mercator Brass Band (Johan De Win): 89/89 = 89.00
4. Braz'art (Geert Verschaeve): 88/88 = 88.00*
5. Brassband Bacchus (Bart van Neyghem): 87/89 = 88.00

* Set work mark takes precedent

Best Soloist: Mercator Brass Band

Second Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: Metamorphosis on Finlandia (Andrew Wainwright)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brassband Panta Rhei (Frank Vantroyen): 88/90 = 89.00

Best Soloist: Flugel (United Brass)

Third Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Set Work: A Buoy (Stan Nieuwenhuis)
Set Work/Own Choice = Average Total

1. Brass Band Province de Liege (Albert Vanlancker): 89/85 = 87.00*
2. United Brass (Thomas Mellaerts): 88/86 = 87.00

* Set work mark takes precedent
Best Soloist: Cornet (United Brass)

Open Division:

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; Chris Houlding; Jane Westervik
Own choice:

1. Brassband Kempenzonen Tielen (Raf van Looveren): 92.00

Best Soloist: Cornet (Brassband Kempenzonen Tielen)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Friary

Result: 2025 Wessex BBA Contest

December 2 • Friary made it a double to celebrate in Wessex.

Willebroek

Results: 2025 Belgian National Championships

December 2 • Brassband Willebroek claims a hat-trick of National titles with Festival Brass heading to Linz with them next year.

milnrow

Result: 2025 Scottish Open

November 30 • Milnrow retains their cross border title in Perth.

swiss

Results: 2025 Swiss National Championships

November 30 • Valaisia Brass Band are champions again as BML Talents, Brass Band Kirchenmusik Fluhli, MG Konkordia Aedermannsdorf, MG Ufhusen and Hinterlander Jugend Brass Band claim the National titles in Lucerne.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks an Eb bass player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a flugel player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Chinnor Silver

December 1 • Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top