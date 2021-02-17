Welsh banding community invited to open meeting

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales will hold an open Zoom meeting this weekend to allow people to find out and ask questions about its work.

Following the successful launch of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the new representative body that aims to support the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector, the organisation is to hold an open meeting to allow people to find out more about its aims and objectives.

Approximately 50 bands throughout Wales have already joined the body, with the hope that a further details of the ongoing work will attract yet more, plus individuals willing to offer their time, expertise and knowledge to benefit banding at all levels in the nation.

Meeting

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We've contacted all our Band and Associate Members and announced that the open meeting this will be held on Saturday 20th February at 10.30am.

The invitation is open to everyone in the Welsh brass band community so that they can be informed of the progress that is being made by the organisation and what work there is still to be undertaken.

We want to encourage constructive debate and ideas on how we can take the next steps forward to benefit Welsh banding.

We know that we cannot please everyone, but we have been highly encouraged by the response so far to our efforts and we hope this meeting will enable us to build on that further."





Encourage

Attendees will be encouraged to suggest how the organisations moves on from here and what developmental areas they feel need to be prioritised for the future of Welsh banding.

Link

The link for the Zoom Meeting is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87670923323