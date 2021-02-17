Bring Back the Brass

Brass Bands England launches Brass Foundations programme to help youth bands get back to regular playing.

Brass Bands England is aiming to help youth bands across the country re-engage their players with their newly launched Brass Foundations programme.

Free webinar

The next stage of the programme, which launched in January, will be a free webinar (£5 for non-members) featuring three of BBE's Youth Development Brass Specialists.

It will take place on Thursday 4th March (7.00pm) when Paul Fisher, Deirdre Waller-Box and Helen Minshall will explore the challenges and the potential success of working with young people online.

Book you place

You can book your place at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=135&reset=1

It is hoped the interactive session should provide bands with the tools to get re-started — from the complexities of preparing for an online rehearsal, to virtual playing techniques and how to develop your online offer and attractions.

Support

BBE's Education & Development Manager Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "BBE Brass Foundations was launched a month ago and our five new Youth Development Brass Specialists have been doing incredible work despite COVID-19 restrictions.

One area that many leaders of Youth Bands have requested support for is running online rehearsals."

Empower

Sarah added: "In this webinar we want to empower youth band leaders who haven't ventured online yet to re-engage with the young people in their band before we return to in-person rehearsals."

4BR was informed that the BBE team are also collecting data on the needs and aspirations of those already running or looking to set up a youth band.

Survey

You can take part by completing their three-minute Brass Foundations Survey sharing information on what support you might need for your future youth work.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vUdAsqPzaPR-9zxQirtq2j3tcdkFocwfXDgW-CSZV-w/viewform?edit_requested=true#responses