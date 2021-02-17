                 

*
banner

News

Bring Back the Brass

Brass Bands England launches Brass Foundations programme to help youth bands get back to regular playing.

BBE
  The new initiative is aimed at getting youth bands back to rehearsals

Wednesday, 17 February 2021

        

Brass Bands England is aiming to help youth bands across the country re-engage their players with their newly launched Brass Foundations programme.

Free webinar

The next stage of the programme, which launched in January, will be a free webinar (£5 for non-members) featuring three of BBE's Youth Development Brass Specialists.

It will take place on Thursday 4th March (7.00pm) when Paul Fisher, Deirdre Waller-Box and Helen Minshall will explore the challenges and the potential success of working with young people online.

Book you place

You can book your place at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=135&reset=1

It is hoped the interactive session should provide bands with the tools to get re-started — from the complexities of preparing for an online rehearsal, to virtual playing techniques and how to develop your online offer and attractions.

Support

BBE's Education & Development Manager Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "BBE Brass Foundations was launched a month ago and our five new Youth Development Brass Specialists have been doing incredible work despite COVID-19 restrictions.

One area that many leaders of Youth Bands have requested support for is running online rehearsals."

Thursday 4th March (7.00pm) when Paul Fisher, Deirdre Waller-Box and Helen Minshall will explore the challenges and the potential success of working with young people onlineBBE

Empower

Sarah added: "In this webinar we want to empower youth band leaders who haven't ventured online yet to re-engage with the young people in their band before we return to in-person rehearsals."

4BR was informed that the BBE team are also collecting data on the needs and aspirations of those already running or looking to set up a youth band.

Survey

You can take part by completing their three-minute Brass Foundations Survey sharing information on what support you might need for your future youth work.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vUdAsqPzaPR-9zxQirtq2j3tcdkFocwfXDgW-CSZV-w/viewform?edit_requested=true#responses

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE

Bring Back the Brass

February 17 • Brass Bands England launches Brass Foundations programme to help youth bands get back to regular playing.

Besson

Besson Asian Euphonium Ensemble delivers musical message of hope

February 17 • Some of the finest Asian euphonium players have joined forces to reach out with a musical message of hope for the future.

BBW

Welsh banding community invited to open meeting

February 17 • Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales will hold an open Zoom meeting this weekend to allow people to find out and ask questions about its work.

A4 Quartet

A4 Quartet to gain prestigious accolade

February 16 • The A4 Brass Quartet will be honoured by the RNCM in Manchester by becoming the first brass ensemble to become Associate Members.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top