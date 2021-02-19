Austin set for 90th celebration

The hugely respected brass retailer, publisher and Salvationist Trevor Austin will reach a landmark birthday next week.

The brass band movement throughout the world will be joining staff and friends of Rosehill Instruments of Beaconsfield, in celebrating the 90th birthday of its founding director, Trevor Austin.

He reaches the landmark on February 24th.

Rosehill Instruments

Best known as the founder of Rosehill Instruments, he set up the company in 1967 to formalise a previously part-time activity of sourcing and supplying brass instruments to friends whilst continuing to study business and earn a living in the construction industry.

Trevor had played in the Salvation Army's Rosehill Band prior to its disbandment in 1951, and Albert Jakeway, the band's longest-standing conductor, approved the reuse of the name.

Outstanding

After operating the business from home, he later acquired the site in Beaconsfield in 1975.

He soon built up a network of specialist brass band instrument shops and agents and gained the long held reputation as a brass workshop of outstanding quality.

In 1977, Austin Catelinet acquired the British Bandsman newspaper. With Trevor's close friend Peter Wilson as managing editor, the 'BB' was published each week for twenty-three years from premises shared with the Rosehill Instruments showroom.

Music publishing soon followed with Robert Simpson's National Finals test piece 'Volcano' (1979) among the first works published.

Highlights

As a former euphonium in 1979 he launched the (International) 'Euphonium Player of the Year' award. Barrie Perrins was its first recipient, and over the years many of the world's finest performers were honoured with the title. It was last awarded in 2004 to David Childs.

A career highlight was his involvement in the centenary British Bandsman concert in 1987, a recording of which is still available on CD or to download.

British Bandsman was sold in 2000 to Kapitol Media, whilst the publishing company also passed into new ownership. The mid 1990s saw Trevor hand the reins of the music retail business to his son, Paul. However, he continued to maintain contact with his many loyal customers.

Proud

Trevor was immensely proud of the setting up of the Rosehill Evangelical Mission (founded in 1998) as an orphanage and widows' home in south India, and now includes other outreach projects.

The Rosehill Medical Mission is currently helping to establish a 120-place nurses' training school for Dalit ('untouchable') girls, who would otherwise be unable to gain employment in their own country.

First instruments

A committed Salvationist from childhood, Trevor was founding chairman and current President of the British Association of Christian Bands.

Over the years, Trevor has built long-lasting relationships with numerous brass-playing customers and enthusiasts all over the world, and many leading players in the brass band movement can look back on having purchased their first instrument from him.