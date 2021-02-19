                 

National Youth to triumph on ballet and time

Major works by Gavin Higgins, Peter Graham and Gareth Wood will challenge the talented players of the Easter Course of the National Youth Band of Great Britain.

dARK
  The score to the 'Dark Arteries' ballet by Gavin Higgins will be performed

Friday, 19 February 2021

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has unveiled the repertoire for its forthcoming Easter course.

It follows the announcement of the partnership between the NYBBGB and the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS), and the details of the 2021 season, which due to the ongoing pandemic, will be a mix of virtual and physical performances and educational opportunities.

Challenging programme

Guest Conductor Ian Porthouse has chosen a challenging selection of works that will include Peter Graham's 'Triumph of Time', Gavin Higgins' ballet suite, 'Dark Arteries' and Gareth Wood's 'Brass Triumphant'.

The latter will be recorded for use in the NYBBGB Easter Gala Concert, which is due to be broadcast on 21st April. Ian will also deliver a masterclass to the members on programming.

Ian speaks about his connection to the National Youth Band at: https://vimeo.com/513938907

Guest soloist

Ian will be joined by guest soloist, cornet star and principal cornet of the Cory Band, Tom Hutchinson, who will perform a virtual recital. Featuring music by Oskar Böhme, Joy Webb, James Curnow and Harry James, he will be accompanied by pianist Chris Williams.

Tom will also perform in the virtual Gala Concert a few weeks later accompanied by members of the NYBBGB.

His programme will feature James Curnow's 'Concertpiece', Hayden Wood's 'A Brown Bird Singing' and Clarence Williams' 'Sugar Blues'.

Exciting

Speaking about the course, Dr Robert Childs, the NYBBGB's Director of Artistic Planning told 4BR: "The forthcoming Easter course promises to be truly exciting, with some really major works programmed for the band.

The combination of Ian Porthouse and Tom Hutchinson promises to be a fantastic musical partnership, one that will really inspire the youngsters to go on to greater things."

Ian Porthouse has chosen a challenging selection of works that will include Peter Graham's 'Triumph of Time', Gavin Higgins' ballet suite, 'Dark Arteries' and Gareth Wood's 'Brass Triumphant'

Easter Course

The Easter Course is due to be held between 4th and 9th April.

Subject to appropriate government guidance, the NYBBGB Youth Band is looking to hold a blended virtual/physical Easter Course which will see the band split into three smaller ensembles playing live at Chetham's School of Music (Manchester), Malvern College (Worcestershire) and St Martin-in-the-Fields in London.

More information

Search for the NYBBGB (funded by Arts Council England and the Department for Education) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nybbgb.org.uk to keep up to date.

Image copyright: 4BR

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

