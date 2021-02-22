Aldbourne tribute to stalwart

The Aldbourne Band has paid tribute to it former President, Jesse Jones who has passed away.

The Aldbourne Band is mourning the passing of Jesse Jones, its former player, Secretary and President who has passed away. He was 97.

His association with the West of England band reached back well over half a century.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family. Back in 2008, when Jesse retired from the band and it was a fitting description of his half century and more of dedication.

We now look forward to a future concert when we hope to remember Jesse in a musical setting, and to pay tribute to his support of the band he loved."

Details of his contribution can be seen at: https://www.4barsrest.com/news/8560/mr-aldbourne-retires