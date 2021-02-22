Horn of plenty at Band Supplies

There is the fantastic deal to be grabbed to play be able to play on a Prestige tenor horn — just in time before we get back to rehearsals.

If you are looking to purchase a new Prestige tenor horn then Band Supplies has a fantastic £1,250 minimum part exchange deal on your old instrument — giving you the opportunity to get your hands on a brilliant instrument in time for when we all get back to rehearsals!!

The deal runs up until the 31st March and follows on from the great Prestige cornet scheme Band Supplies run earlier in the year.

Easy transition

T&C's apply of course, but Band Supplies also provide you with 1 year's FREE instrument insurance through Brass Band Insurance Service, and you can also take advantage of 0% finance options!

Supporting musicians

Band Supplies MD Ronnie Tennant told 4BR: "This is another great opportunity to help more players to buy a new instrument or upgrade to the best in the simplest and safest way."

Get in touch

To take full advantage of this offer please get in touch with Chris Tudball at chris_tudball@yahoo.co.uk or 07808066548.

Terms & Conditions:

All instruments that are considered will be separately priced according to model and specification, this value will be offset against the current price (as of 22nd February), of a new BESSON Prestige tenor horn in lacquer or silver plate on the Band Supplies website.

Part exchange models applicable: All professional grade models that are complete and in full working order with appropriate accessories (hard case etc) and be in a good cosmetic condition.

Due to the current restrictions in place by the UK Governments â€” Band Supplies are still open for online orders and we ask the customer to email across as many images as possible of any part exchange you wish us to consider, to make a socially distanced appraisal easier and transparent for all.

Instruments with major dents, heavy scratches or lacquer problems, may not be accepted or will be priced accordingly to account for any repair costs.