                 

*
banner

News

Horn of plenty at Band Supplies

There is the fantastic deal to be grabbed to play be able to play on a Prestige tenor horn — just in time before we get back to rehearsals.

horn
  The prestige horn is regarded as one of the finest in the world

Monday, 22 February 2021

        

If you are looking to purchase a new Prestige tenor horn then Band Supplies has a fantastic £1,250 minimum part exchange deal on your old instrument — giving you the opportunity to get your hands on a brilliant instrument in time for when we all get back to rehearsals!!

The deal runs up until the 31st March and follows on from the great Prestige cornet scheme Band Supplies run earlier in the year.

Easy transition

T&C's apply of course, but Band Supplies also provide you with 1 year's FREE instrument insurance through Brass Band Insurance Service, and you can also take advantage of 0% finance options!

Supporting musicians

Band Supplies MD Ronnie Tennant told 4BR: "This is another great opportunity to help more players to buy a new instrument or upgrade to the best in the simplest and safest way."

Get in touch

To take full advantage of this offer please get in touch with Chris Tudball at chris_tudball@yahoo.co.uk or 07808066548.

This is another great opportunity to help more players to buy a new instrument or upgrade to the best in the simplest and safest wayBand Supplies

Terms & Conditions:

All instruments that are considered will be separately priced according to model and specification, this value will be offset against the current price (as of 22nd February), of a new BESSON Prestige tenor horn in lacquer or silver plate on the Band Supplies website.

Part exchange models applicable: All professional grade models that are complete and in full working order with appropriate accessories (hard case etc) and be in a good cosmetic condition.

Due to the current restrictions in place by the UK Governments â€” Band Supplies are still open for online orders and we ask the customer to email across as many images as possible of any part exchange you wish us to consider, to make a socially distanced appraisal easier and transparent for all.

Instruments with major dents, heavy scratches or lacquer problems, may not be accepted or will be priced accordingly to account for any repair costs.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Virus

BBE outlines implications for English banding as Covid restrictions diminish

February 23 • Brass Bands England issues guidance on the potential stepped return to full banding activity in England following the latest Government announcements

horn

Horn of plenty at Band Supplies

February 22 • There is the fantastic deal to be grabbed to play be able to play on a Prestige tenor horn — just in time before we get back to rehearsals.

Aldbourne

Aldbourne tribute to stalwart

February 22 • The Aldbourne Band has paid tribute to it former President, Jesse Jones who has passed away.

fODENS

Proactive media strategy pays off again for Foden's

February 22 • North West band follows up Daily Telegraph photoshoot with a mini performance slot on Radio 5 Live...

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

February 16 • Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Neil Samuel


Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top