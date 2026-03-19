Durham focus for North of England Area contenders

42 bands will take to the stage in Durham to try and claim their places at London and York later in the year.

There will be a line-up of 42 bands taking to the stage at Durham's Gala Theatre for the 2026 North of England Regional Championships this weekend.

The event takes place on the 21st & 22nd March, with the Saturday kicking off at 11.00am with the Second Section followed by the Fourth and First. The following day it will be the turn of the Third Section (10.30am) followed by the Championship Section.

Qualifiers

Two bands from each section will qualify for an invitation to represent the regions at National Finals in London and York. The defending top section champion is NASUWT Riverside (above).

There is a small increase in competitive numbers this year with the welcome return of Driffield Silver, Marske and Easingwold Town, whilst there is a debut appearance in the North of England box for adjudicators Stephanie Binns and Mathew Whitfield.

Tickets

Tickets are available from the Gala Theatre on the day: £10 on the day or £16 for a weekend Ticket. Under 16's entry is free when accompanied by an adult.

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston; Stephanie Binns

Sunday 22nd March

Start: 1.30pm (after Third Section)

Cockerton Prize (Duncan Wilson)

Easington Colliery (Alan Withington)

EverReady (David Morton)

Fishburn (Ray Farr)

City of Hull (Jonathan Beatty)

NASUWT Riverside (Prof. Nicholas Childs)

Shepherd Brass (Richard Wilton)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

First Section:

Adjudicators David Roberts; Anne Crookston

Saturday 21st March

Start: 5.00pm (after Fourth Section)

Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray)

East Cleveland Brass (Tim Oldroyd)

Ferryhill Town (Mareika Gray)

Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe)

Houghton Brass (Aidan Hodgson)

Kirkbymoorside Town (Sarah Woodward)

Ripon City (Gary Hallas)

York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns; Martin Heartfield

Saturday 21st March

Start: 11.00am

Ashington Colliery (Nigel Steadman)

Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)

East Durham Medical Group Peterlee (Lewis Wilkinson)

Ellington Colliery (Clare Winter)

Felling Band (Stephen Malcolm)

Flookburgh Silver (Steven Craig)

NASUWT Concert Band (Michael Franey)

Westoe (Mark Sidwell)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Martin Heartfield; David Roberts

Sunday 22nd March

Start: 10.30am



Barton Community (Gary Oglesby)

Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Gavin Brown)

East Riding of Yorkshire (Richard Grantham)

Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Alan Fernie)

Knaresborough Silver (Nicolas Garrett)

North Lakes Brass (Dennis Hadfield)

Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)

Trimdon Brass (Andrew Hall)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie; Mathew Whitfield

Saturday 21st March

Start: 1.45pm (after Second Section)

Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

Billingham Silver (Garry Harvey)

Cleethorpes (Brian Harper)

Craghead Colliery (Rob Collinson)

Driffield Silver (Peter Kench)

Easingwold Town (Peter Woodrow)

Marske Brass (Victoria Wilson)

Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)

Swinton & District Excelsior (Stephen Hague)

Tewit Community (Andy Williams)