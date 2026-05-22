One out of three for Wantage

The Welsh Open champion is enjoying the challenge of reaching out to new audiences.

The Wantage Band has enjoyed the first of a trio of high-profile concert appearances they hope will help them continue to connect to new audiences.



It recently saw them perform to a sold out hall of Wallace and Gromit fans at the annual Newbury Spring Festival, where their 'Wrong Trousers' accompaniment to the award winning film thrilled young and old.

Stroud

The band will now head to another well-known brass band supporting hub when they appear at Stroud Subscription Rooms in Gloucestershire on Sunday 7th June. They will appear alongside the 80 strong Cotswold Voices, a dynamic pop choir established in 2010.



It sees the ensembles reunite for the first time since 2020, with the band also performing their acclaimed 'States of Mind' programme that saw them win the Welsh Open in February.

Nearer home

The band will then perform at St Peter's, Marlborough on Sunday 21st June before they finally head for home with their annual concert in Wantage Market Place on Sunday 12th July.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We've been thrilled by the reception at Newbury and we are now looking forward to making another major impression at Stroud and then in Marlborough before we head home to round off a busy and exciting time."