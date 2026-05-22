British Open ticket sale date announced

The general sale of tickets for the 172nd British Open Championships will open on Friday 29th May.

Tickets for the 172nd British Open Championships to be held at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 12th September, will go on sale to the general public from 10.00am on Friday 29th May.

As has become customary, tickets will be made available for B:Music Loyalty Scheme members on Thursday 28th May at 10.00am. They will be notified accordingly.

All tickets are booked directly through B:Music. Ticket prices will range from £27.50 to £58.50.

Music of the Spheres

19 bands, headed by defending champion, Brighouse & Rastrick, but also including Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium and Sydney City Brass from Australia, will look to lift the iconic British Open Gold Shield with their performance of Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres' test-piece.

Further information:

For further information and tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-172nd-british-open-brass-band-championship