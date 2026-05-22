Full day of brass entertainment at Pershore

The Pershore Midsummer Brass Festival takes place on July 4th.

The popular Pershore Midsummer Brass festival will take place on Saturday 4th July with over 25 bands providing a full day of entertainment at four venues in the picturesque market town in Worcestershire.

Fanfare start

The performances start at 10.00am after the town is awoken by a traditional fanfare before listeners can enjoy performances at Pershore Abbey, The Angel Inn, Number 8 arts centre, and St Andrews Gardens.

Further information:

For further information go to:

https://pershoremidsummerbrass.org/