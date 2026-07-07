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Discount rate on The Brass Band Story

Yale University Press Publishing is offering a special discount on Prof Trevor Herbert's new book about the banding movement.

Herbert
  The publishers are offering a discount on the hard cover price

Tuesday, 07 July 2026

        

You can now purchase 'The Brass Band Story' by Prof Trevor Herbert for just £20 thanks to a special discount for 4BR readers from publishers Yale University Press.

Released on 14th July, the book is aimed at readers interested in an overall analysis and insight into the brass band movement in the UK and beyond.

Research

The 352 pages of research with accompanying images cover the early history and precursors of brass instruments and technology, as well as the Victorian explosion of contesting, village banding and the influence of the Salvation Army.

It also examines the modern development of the 20th century movement, the conversion to low pitch and broader issues of gender, education and idiom changes alongside the internationalisation of the movement as a whole.

The critically acclaimed Emeritus Professor of Music at the Open University and author and editor of 'The British Brass Band', 'The Brass Band Movement in the 19th and 20th Centuries' and 'The Cambridge Encyclopaedia of Brass Instruments'.

Offer:


Only £20* (RRP £25) from yalebooks.co.uk with the code BRASS

Go to:

https://yalebooks.co.uk/book/9780300282573/the-brass-band-story/

Terms and Conditions:

The Brass Band Story can be purchased for the offer of £20.00 (RRP £25.00) with free P&P when ordering via yalebooks.co.uk with promo code BRASS.

The offer is valid to 30th September 2026 and is for UK residents only.

        

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