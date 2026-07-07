New top man at Hammonds

Luke Broderick will take the principal cornet seat at the leading Yorkshire band.

The Hammonds Band has announced Luke Broadrick as their new principal cornet.

The talented youngster began his banding journey with Macclesfield Youth Band and has played with Bollington Band and more recently Brighouse & Rastrick. He has also been a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain since 2020.

During his 21-month Brighouse tenure he helped the band to claim the British Open title as well as podium finishes at the National Finals and Brass in Concert to go with Whit Friday success.

New role

He take on his role after this year's British Open where he will play bumper-up to Jamie Smith.

The bands stated: "We look forward to an exciting new chapter with him in the role", whilst Luke commented: "I would like to thank everyone at Brighouse & Rastrick, and I'm incredibly excited to start this new chapter with Hammonds."